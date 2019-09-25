MARKHAM, Ont. - Defending champion Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand leads the way at the halfway mark of the world junior girls championship.
The world's No. 2-ranked amateur shot an 8-under-par 63 in the second round on Wednesday to improve to 9 under at Angus Glen Golf Club.
Thitikul, who won last year's event in Ottawa, is three strokes ahead of Hannah Darling of Scotland and reigning runner-up Alessia Nobilio of Italy.
"You know, I give all the credit to my putter, it worked really good today," Thitikul said.
Darling notched her first career hole-in-one on No. 2 en route to a 66.
Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont., is the top Canadian. She's tied for 16th at 3 over.
Thailand leads the team competition at 7 under, one stroke ahead of Korea.
Canada 1 is tied for 11th at 11 over and Canada 2 is 17th at 19 over.
