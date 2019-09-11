COLWOOD, B.C. - Jake Withers had a pair of goals as the Peterborough Lakers held on for an 8-6 win over the Victoria Shamrocks on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Mann Cup.
Peterborough holds a 3-1 series lead in Canada's senior men's lacrosse championship.
Kyle Buchanan had a goal and set up three more for the Lakers, who built an 8-3 lead by the second intermission. Shawn Evans scored and added two assists, while Turner Evans, Corey Small, Mark Matthews and Chad Tutton added singles.
Mike Poulin made 33 saves for the win in net.
Chris Wardle struck twice for Victoria, which scored three times in the third period. Chris Boushy, Tyson Gibson, Casey Jackson and Larson Sundown also found the back of the net.
Shamrocks goalie Peter Dubenski stopped 24-of-32 shots over 35:12 of work. Cody Hagedorn turned aside all 17 shots he faced in relief.
