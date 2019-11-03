OTTAWA - The Laval Rouge et Or captured their first U Sports women's rugby championship on Sunday by defeating the Queen's Gaels 22-14.
Nele Pien and Marie-Laura Choquette scored early tries to give Laval a 12-0 lead at halftime, while Jan-Ma Letinois added a late try to secure the victory.
Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt gave the Gaels a chance for the comeback when they scored second-half tries to make the score 19-14 with time still left on the clock.
"We weren't favourites in this final. The girls gave everything defensively and we were able to control the game until the end this time. The girls were really amazing, I have no other words," said Laval coach Kevin Rouet.
Laval took silver in 2017 and bronze in 2011.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.
