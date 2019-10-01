TORONTO - Linebacker Simoni Lawrence and quarterback Dane Evans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday.
Lawrence had a CFL-record 17 tackles in Hamilton's 33-13 road win over Winnipeg on Friday night. Lawrence has 78 tackles this season, one behind league-leader Cory Greenwood of the Calgary Stampeders.
Fajardo threw for 278 yards and three TDs while rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown in Saskatchewan's 41-16 road win over Toronto on Saturday night. This marks the third time this season Fajardo has been recognized as a top weekly performer.
Evans completed 25-for-32 passes for 359 yards with three TDs in Hamilton's win over Winnipeg. It the fourth straight 300-plus yard passing game and fifth this season for Evans, who earned his second weekly honour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
