TORONTO - Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, has been appointed to The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Safety Committee.
The committee consists of members from across the North American thoroughbred horse-racing industry. It reviews and recommends actions to improve safety throughout the sport.
"Having been involved in horse racing my whole life and in leadership roles as a professional, I understand the role that safety plays in creating a long-term future for the sport," Lawson said in a statement. "Both horse racing purists and the general public demand to know that the sport they are supporting is safe for everyone involved.
"I look forward to the opportunity to work with the esteemed members of The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Safety Committee to further its impact and reach."
Jim Gagliano, The Jockey Club's president and chief operating officer, said Lawson's appointment was in recognition of Woodbine Entertainment’s leadership and commitment to horse-racing safety.
"As CEO of Woodbine Racetrack, one of the safest racetracks in North America, Jim has demonstrated a commitment to safety and willingness to change for the betterment of the sport," Gagliano said. "We look forward to adding his perspective and fresh ideas to our discussions and meetings."
Prior to becoming Woodbine's CEO in May 2015, Lawson served as chairman of the company's board of directors. He's also a member of the Ontario Racing Board of Directors.
