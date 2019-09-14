TORONTO - El Tormenta, a 44/1 longshot, held off favourite Got Stormy to capture the Grade 1 $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.
El Tormenta, owned and bred by Sam-Son Farm with Woodbine regular Eurico Rosa da Silva aboard, withstood a strong challenge from the 3/2 favourite for the half-length win in 1:32.60 on a good E.P. Taylor turf course.
El Tormenta, a four-year-old gelding, not only captured the $600,000 winner's share but also qualified for the Breeders' Cup Mile on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park.
Got Stormy was second in the 11-horse field, with Raging Bull moving up from fourth to third after third-place finisher Lucullan was disqualified following a stewards inquiry at race's end and relegated to fourth.
Also on Saturday's card was the Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer, a 1 1/2-mile turf event with a six-horse field.
