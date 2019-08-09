MONTREAL - There will be an all-Russian semifinal at the Rogers Cup.
Daniil Medvedev breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 upset of Dominic Thiem in first quarterfinal Friday before countryman Karen Khachanov followed with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Alexander Zverev.
Top-seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, the No. 2 player in the world and defending champ from the 2018 event in Toronto, was scheduled to face No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy later Friday.
The night's other quarterfinal featured No. 16 Gael Monfils of France against No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
The women's Rogers Cup bracket is being played in Toronto.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev needed just under 57 minutes to finish off Thiem, the No. 2 seed from Austria at the US$5.7-million ATP Tour Masters 1000 series event.
Medvedev won a whopping 96 per cent of his points on first serve and never faced a break point at IGA Stadium.
It was Medvedev's first win over Thiem in three career meetings.
"I was expecting a tougher match," said the 23-year-old Russian, who's ranked No. 9 in the world. "I was happy that I was able to play so well, to beat him so easily. It saved me a lot of energy.
"It gave me a lot of confidence."
Thiem, the fourth-ranked player overall, won a tournament in his native Austria last week, but admitted travel and a tough couple of matches to open the Rogers Cup wore him down.
"The battery was empty," said the 25-year-old. "I was not ... 100 per cent. This is just not enough in a quarterfinals of a Masters 1000, especially against a guy like Daniil, who is in great shape, who is playing amazing tennis.
"I was not able to go the long rallies with him. That's basically the only chance to beat him. It's just a logical score and result."
The sixth-seeded Khachanov, who downed hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday to advance, also made quick work of Zverev.
The 23-year-old broke his German opponent in the very first game and never really looked back in a victory that took one hour 15 minutes.
Zverev, the third seed and No. 7 player in the world, slammed his racket down onto centre court in frustration in the first set, which elicited a negative reaction from the crowd.
The 22-year-old Rogers Cup champion in Montreal back in 2017 gave the damaged hardware to a young fan in the front row, but the support he enjoyed at the start of the match began to wane.
Khachanov, ranked No. 8, blasted a tennis ball out of the venue during Thursday's win over Auger-Aliassime, leading to loud boos. The crowd politely applauded his early breakthrough Friday, but support grew louder after Zverev's outburst.
Zverev tried to rally after a brief rain delay down a break at 4-2 in the second set, but was unable to muster much of a response.
In June, Khachanov became the first Russian to be ranked in the top-10 since Mikhail Youzhny in February 2011, and Medvedev joined him last month.
The Moscow natives squared off in the semifinals of their hometown tournament in the players' only previous ATP Tour meeting last October, which Khachanov won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Khachanov went on to win the event, his third of four career titles.
