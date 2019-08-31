SURREY, B.C. - Canada's women's softball team suffered its first lost at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Mexico.
The Canadians, ranked No. 3 in the world, went into Saturday's game having not allowed a single run in the tournament.
The victory guarantees Mexico a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Pitcher Dallas Escobedo pitched all seven innings for Mexico, allowing just three hits and one run.
Emma Entzminger scored Canada's lone tally in the third inning.
Brittany Cervantes and Marissa Bravo got runs for No. 5 Mexico in the fifth.
Sara Groenewegen pitched four-and-a-half innings for Canada, allowing two hits and a walk before she was replaced by Jenna Caira in the fifth.
Caira gave up a hit and a walk and had a strike out before veteran Danielle Lawrie was brought in to finish off the fifth inning. Lawrie did not allow a single hit.
Canada will play No. 14-ranked Brazil Sunday in the final game for both sides. The winner will earn a berth in next summer's Olympics.
