Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Kansas City 3
Detroit 7 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Washington 6 Atlanta 3
Miami 11 Arizona 6
Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
San Diego 8 Baltimore 1
---
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Kansas City 3
Detroit 7 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Washington 6 Atlanta 3
Miami 11 Arizona 6
Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
San Diego 8 Baltimore 1
---
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.