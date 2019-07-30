Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Kansas City 3

Detroit 7 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Washington 6 Atlanta 3

Miami 11 Arizona 6

Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

San Diego 8 Baltimore 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you