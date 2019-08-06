Monday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 6
Boston 7 Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 4
Texas 1 Cleveland 0
Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 0
National League
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2 (Game 1)
Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 4 (Game 2)
Chicago Cubs 6 Oakland 5
Minnesota 5 Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 3
Interleague
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Oakland 5
Minnesota 5 Atlanta 3
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.