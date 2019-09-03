Monday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 38 Toronto 27
Calgary 25 Edmonton 9
---
MLB
American League
Texas 7 N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 (10 innings)
Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 3
Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1
Arizona 14 San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 16 Colorado 9
Interleague
Atlanta 6 Toronto 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 1
Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)
---
