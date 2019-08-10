MONTREAL - The semifinals are finally set at the men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament.
Sixteenth-seed Gael Monfils of France will face top seed Rafael Nadal in the final four after a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win over 10th-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Saturday. The quarterfinal match was postponed due to lightning on Friday night then set back further by a rain delay Saturday.
Monfils capped the victory with a smart forehand winner after Bautista Agut had trouble with the Frenchman's serve.
Monfils, who also made the semis at the Rogers Cup in 2016 in Toronto, improved his record against Bautista Agut to 4-1. The Spaniard's only victory against Monfils came at the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal two years ago, when he saved a match point in picking up a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) win.
Nadal is 14-2 against the Monfils, including six wins straight. Monfils last beat Nadal in Doha, Qatar, seven years ago.
The other semifinal is an all-Russian matchup between sixth seed Karen Khachanov and eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.
