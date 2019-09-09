Mr Havercamp won't be running in a second straight $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile.
The two-time Sovereign Award winner, who was second in the '18 Mile, has been ruled out from running in this year's race. The Woodbine Mile is scheduled for Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.
"We weren't 100 per cent with his breeze and we've decided to wait," trainer Catherine Day Phillips said Monday.
Mr Havercamp was Canada's 2018 champion older male and champion turf male. The Ontario-bred horse is an eight-time winner from 14 starts, including six stakes triumphs.
Mr Havercamp, a five-year-old gelding, was second to Oscar Performance in last year's Mile.
