TORONTO - Ashleigh Barty of Australia is in danger of losing her world No. 1 ranking after falling 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to American Sofia Kenin in second-round play Tuesday at the Rogers Cup.
Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, was broken six times over the match, which lasted one hour 58 minutes.
Current world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan would overtake Barty for the top ranking by winning her first match on Wednesday. The 21-year-old opens her Rogers Cup against Germany's Tatjana Maria.
Barty had beaten the 29th-ranked Kenin three times this year. But the 20-year-old got the better of the Aussie on centre court at Aviva Centre to earn the fourth top-10 win of her career.
Kenin will play either Dayana Yastremska, who upset No. 13 seed Johanna Konta on Monday, or former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi of Italy earlier Tuesday, in the third round.
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams also made an early exit at the Rogers Cup. The 39-year-old American lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the first match on centre court.
Suarez Navarro, ranked 26th in the world, snapped a five-match losing streak against the 56th-ranked Williams.
"She was just extra sharp," Williams said of her opponent. "I played a lot of great points but just didn't put enough in a row. You know, play two great points and then some points not as well.
"And she just really played sharp off every shot."
Williams has now lost four matches in a row overall, including a first-rounder at Wimbledon against 15-year-old American Cori Gauff.
Suarez Navarro will face No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. Kontaveit beat former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia in a three-setter on Monday.
Katerina Siniakova, Shuai Zhang, Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova also advanced to the second round with wins Tuesday.
Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in a first-round match on Tuesday night.
Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep lost their first-round doubles match 1-6, 6-3, 10-5 to Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke on one of the smaller courts at Aviva Centre Tuesday afternoon.
Fernandez had lost her main-draw singles debut Monday and was partnering with Halep for the first time.
"For me it was great to play with a very young player, and she played really well today," the No. 4-ranked Halep said.
The pairing came together when Halep picked Fernandez's name from a list of potential doubles partners given to her by tournament director Karl Hale.
The 26-year-old Halep said she chose Fernandez in part because the Laval, Que., native had won the French Open girls title this year, something Halep had done herself 10 years ago.
Fernandez said she was nervous before the match, but Halep did a good job calming her down.
"I think just her presence has just motivated me a lot," the teen said.
"I have to learn how I calmed down her, because I need to calm down myself sometimes," Halep interjected with a laugh. "So I will take a look (at) that."
