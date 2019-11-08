OTTAWA - The Ottawa Fury are suspending operations, saying they have not been able to obtain required sanctioning from governing bodies.
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), owner of the United Soccer League team, announced the decision Friday.
"On the pitch, soccer may be the beautiful game, but behind the scenes, in the hierarchy of soccer's regulatory bodies, it's sometimes a different story," Mark Goudie, president/CEO of OSEG, said in a statement.
"I feel angry, betrayed and deeply sorry for our fans, players, coaches and staff that their club will not operate in 2020. I believe we were purposely run out of time."
The Fury say they submitted a multi-year sanctioning application to Canada Soccer in April. That request was rejected, but the club says it received confirmation of a one-year sanction for 2020.
However, the Fury say US Soccer and CONCACAF, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, had not provided sanctioning prior to a Nov. 1 deadline for the Fury to be included in the 2020 USL schedule.
It's not the first time Ottawa has been in a battle for sanctioning.
CONCACAF had balked at giving the Ottawa club the green light to continue play in the U.S. league when a Canadian alternative — the new Canadian Premier League — was set to start earlier this year.
CONCACAF changed its tune after the Fury went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for help.
"I think it's apparent that soccer's hierarchy is trying to force Fury FC out of the USL," said Goudie.
"The governing bodies do not respect the investment that we have made in Canadian soccer, our contribution to the development of soccer in Canada or the value of our USL franchise. ... I believe they intentionally ran us out of time."
Ottawa had been widely expected to be the CPL's eighth team. But the Fury, while saying it supported the idea of a Canadian league, said last September that it planned to stick with the tried-and-tested USL at least for the 2019 season.
OSEG, which also owns the CFL's Redblacks and Ontario Hockey League's 67's, started its men's pro team in 2014 in the North American Soccer League and joined the USL in 2017.
The Fury also had an affiliation with Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact.
"The suspension of activities of our partner club over the last three years is a sad day for soccer in Ottawa, the Outaouais region and for Canada," said Vassili Cremanzidis, head of analysis and assistant director of player personnel for the Impact.
"A reserve or affiliate team is vital in order to give playing time to our young players. We will therefore look for a solution for the future by analyzing all possible options."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.