TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors enjoyed one last celebration of their 2019 title on Tuesday night.
The players received their championship rings in a ceremony before the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Raptors' championship banner was also unveiled before an adoring sellout crowd at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver was joined by the players, team president Masai Ujiri and members of the team's ownership group, front office and coaching staff for the ceremony.
The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors last spring in a six-game final to win the NBA title for the first time in franchise history.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
