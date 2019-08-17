LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - Sarah Fillier scored twice as Canada's national women's development team beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.
Fillier opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first period, then added another only 1:15 later for a two-goal lead.
Emma Maltais picked up an assist on both goals.
"It's always a good experience putting on the jersey, playing against the United States, and getting to play alongside the best players in the country," said Fillier. "My teammates, Emma (Maltais) and Sophie (Shirley) are some of the best in the country and they're a big part of those two goals."
Emily Brown got one back for the Americans while on the power play in the second period.
Kendra Woodland made 27 saves for the win. Aerin Frankel stopped 9-of-11 shots while Emma Polusny made nine saves as the tandem split time in net for the U.S.
It was Canada's first win after the Americans took the first two meetings of the three-game exhibition series.
Meanwhile, Eve Gascon earned a 26-save shutout to lead Canada's women's under-18 squad to a 2-0 victory over the U.S in the final meeting of their three-game series on Saturday.
Lindsay Bochna put the Canadians on the board at 8:15 of the second and Marianne Picard added a short-handed goal at 11:19.
"It's really incredible. These girls were there for me through the whole game, it made me confident in net," said Gascon.
"For my first start, it was unbelievable getting not only a win, but a shutout against the United States."
The Canadians took won two of three at the U18 exhibition tournament.
