LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - Sarah Fillier scored twice as Canada's national women's development team beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.
Fillier opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first period, then added another only 1:15 later for a two-goal lead.
Emma Maltais picked up an assist on both goals.
Emily Brown got one back for the Americans while on the power play in the second period.
Kendra Woodland made 27 saves for the win. Aerin Frankel stopped 9-of-11 shots while Emma Polusny made nine saves as the tandem split time in net for the U.S.
It was Canada's first win after the Americans took the first two meetings at the under-18 exhibition series.
