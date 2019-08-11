Saturday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 35 B.C 34
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12 Boston 4
Kansas City 7 Detroit 0
Houston 23 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4
---
National League
San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1
Miami 7 Atlanta 6
Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 3
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0
---
Interleague
Milwaukee 3 Texas 2
---
MLS
New England 3 Seattle 3
Cincinnati 2 Columbus 2
Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1
FC Dallas 5 Minnesota United 3
Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Chicago 3 Montreal 2
Colorado 2 San Jose 1
Portland 3 Vancouver 1
---
