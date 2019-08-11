Saturday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 35 B.C 34

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12 Boston 4

Kansas City 7 Detroit 0

Houston 23 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4

---

National League

San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1

Miami 7 Atlanta 6

Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 3

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 8 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0

---

Interleague

Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

---

MLS

New England 3 Seattle 3

Cincinnati 2 Columbus 2

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 5 Minnesota United 3

Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Chicago 3 Montreal 2

Colorado 2 San Jose 1

Portland 3 Vancouver 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

