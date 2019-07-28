Saturday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 48 B.C. 15
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 10 Tampa Bay 9 (12 innings)
Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8 Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9 Kansas City 1
Baltimore 8 L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 5 Texas 4
National League
L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 3
Arizona 9 Miami 2
Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 3 Pittsburgh 0
Houston 8 St. Louis 2
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Houston 8 St. Louis 2
---
MLS
New England 4 Orlando City 1
Columbus 3 New York 2
D.C. United 0 Chicago 0
Montreal 4 Philadelphia 0
Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 0
Seattle 1 Houston 0
Toronto FC 2 Cincinnati 1
Vancouver 0 Minnesota United 0
San Jose 3 Colorado 1
Portland 4 LA Galaxy 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.