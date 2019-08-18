Saturday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 21 Ottawa 7

Montreal 40 Calgary 34 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 5

Seattle 4 Toronto 3

Oakland 8 Houston 4

L.A. Angels 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 0 (13 innings)

Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12 Texas 7

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 15 Washington 14 (14 innings)

Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 1

San Diego 5 Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11 Miami 4

San Francisco 11 Arizona 6

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 4 Kansas City 1

---

MLS

New England 1 New York 1

FC Dallas 3 Montreal 3

New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2 Columbus 2

Chicago 2 Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1 Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 1

Colorado 2 Houston 2

Vancouver 1 D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

