Saturday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 21 Ottawa 7
Montreal 40 Calgary 34 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 5
Seattle 4 Toronto 3
Oakland 8 Houston 4
L.A. Angels 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 0 (13 innings)
Boston 4 Baltimore 0
Minnesota 12 Texas 7
National League
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 15 Washington 14 (14 innings)
Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 1
San Diego 5 Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 11 Miami 4
San Francisco 11 Arizona 6
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 4 Kansas City 1
---
MLS
New England 1 New York 1
FC Dallas 3 Montreal 3
New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2 Columbus 2
Chicago 2 Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1 Minnesota United 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 1
Colorado 2 Houston 2
Vancouver 1 D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.