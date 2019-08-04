Saturday's Games
CFL
Calgary 24 Edmonton 18
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Seattle 0
Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
National League
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 18, Washington 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1
Interleague
Oakland 8 St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
---
