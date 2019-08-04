Saturday's Games

CFL

Calgary 24 Edmonton 18

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Seattle 0

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

National League

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 18, Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1

Interleague

Oakland 8 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

---

