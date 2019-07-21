Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 20 Edmonton 10

Saskatchewan 38 British Columbia 25

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 (11 innings)

Toronto 7 Detroit 5

Boston 17 Baltimore 6

Houston 6 Texas 1

Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0

Oakland 5 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 11 San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2

Washington 5 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 11 Colorado 5

---

MLS

Columbus 2 Montreal 1

Houston 3 Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0

FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

New York City FC 2 Colorado 1

Minnesota United 1 Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you