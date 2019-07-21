Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 20 Edmonton 10
Saskatchewan 38 British Columbia 25
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 (11 innings)
Toronto 7 Detroit 5
Boston 17 Baltimore 6
Houston 6 Texas 1
Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0
Oakland 5 Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 11 San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2
Washington 5 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 11 Colorado 5
---
MLS
Columbus 2 Montreal 1
Houston 3 Toronto FC 1
Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0
FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
New York City FC 2 Colorado 1
Minnesota United 1 Real Salt Lake 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.