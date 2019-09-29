Saturday's Games

CFL

Edmonton 21 Ottawa 16

Saskatchewan 41 Toronto 16

B.C. 25 Montreal 23

---

NHL Pre-season

Boston 8 Chicago 2

Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

Dallas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

Toronto 5 Detroit 0

Florida 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)

Calgary 3 Edmonton 2

Anaheim 2 Arizona 1

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 9 Boston 4

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game)

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 9 N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 1 Seattle 0

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)

National League

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)

Arizona 6 San Diego 5

Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 innings)

Interleague

Washington 10 Cleveland 7

---

