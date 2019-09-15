Saturday's Games
CFL
Calgary 19 Hamilton 18
Saskatchewan 27 Montreal 25
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 13 Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 3 L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8 Baltimore 4 (12 innings)
Houston 6 Kansas City 1
Oakland 8 Texas 6
Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0 (1st game)
Minnesota 9 Cleveland 5 (2nd game)
Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 1 (10 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 2
Arizona 1 Cincinnati 0
Boston 2 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11 San Diego 10
Miami 4 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Boston 2 Philadelphia 1
---
MLS
New York City FC 2 San Jose 1
Chicago 4 FC Dallas 0
Columbus 3 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1 Montreal 0
New England 3 Orlando City 3
Los Angeles FC 1 Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 2 Houston 1
---
