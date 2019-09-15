Saturday's Games

CFL

Calgary 19 Hamilton 18

Saskatchewan 27 Montreal 25

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 13 Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 3 L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8 Baltimore 4 (12 innings)

Houston 6 Kansas City 1

Oakland 8 Texas 6

Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0 (1st game)

Minnesota 9 Cleveland 5 (2nd game)

Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 1 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 2

Arizona 1 Cincinnati 0

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11 San Diego 10

Miami 4 San Francisco 2

Interleague

---

MLS

New York City FC 2 San Jose 1

Chicago 4 FC Dallas 0

Columbus 3 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1 Montreal 0

New England 3 Orlando City 3

Los Angeles FC 1 Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 2 Houston 1

---

