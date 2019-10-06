Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 21 Calgary 17

Saskatchewan 21 Winnipeg 6

B.C. 55 Toronto 8

---

NHL

Montreal 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1

Calgary 3 Vancouver 0

Edmonton 6 Los Angeles 5

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 7 Columbus 2

Buffalo 7 New Jersey 2

Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)

St. Louis 3 Dallas 2

Detroit 5 Nashville 3

Colorado 4 Minnesota 2

Boston 1 Arizona 0

Anaheim 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 4 Laval 1

Toronto 4 Belleville 1

Manitoba 5 Texas 3

Hartford 5 Charlotte 3

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1

Providence 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 4 Binghamton 3

Grand Rapids 8 Chicago 5

Stockton 4 Colorado 2

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League Division Series

N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 2

(Yankees lead series 2-0)

Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

(Astros lead series 2-0)

---

