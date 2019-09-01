Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Oakland 3 (11 innings)
Toronto 6 Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 6
Detroit 10 Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5
Texas 3 Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 10 Boston 4
National League
Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4 San Francisco 1
Washington 7 Miami 0
St. Louis 10 Cincinnati 6 (1st game)
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2 (2nd game)
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11 Colorado 4
Interleague
Atlanta 11 Chicago White Sox 5
---
MLS
Colorado 2 New York 0
Chicago 1 Columbus 1
D.C. United 3 Montreal 0
Toronto FC 1 New England 1
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1
FC Dallas 3 Cincinnati 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0
New York City FC 3 Vancouver 1
Portland 1 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 3 Orlando City 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.