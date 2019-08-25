Saturday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 40 Ottawa 18
Hamilton 13 B.C 10
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Seattle 5
Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2
Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2
Minnesota 8 Detroit 5
National League
Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6 Colorado 0
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 5
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 5 San Diego 4
San Francisco 10 Oakland 5
---
MLS
New York City FC 2 New York 1
New England 2 Chicago 1
Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 2 Montreal 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
---
