Friday's Games

CFL

Montreal 21 British Columbia 16

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 0

Texas 7 Baltimore 6

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7 Detroit 3 (1st game)

Houston 7 Seattle 4

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 (11 innings)

National League

Pittsburgh 9 St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7 Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3 San Diego 2

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Kansas City 3 Miami 0

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

---

