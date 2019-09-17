Monday's Games

NFL

Cleveland 23 N.Y. Jets 3

Kansas City 28 at Oakland 10

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Detroit 2

Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1

St. Louis 4 Washington 2

Colorado 9 N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 5 at Arizona 7

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Perez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

---

