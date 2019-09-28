Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 33 Winnipeg 13

---

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 2 Columbus 0

Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (SO)

Nashville 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Washington 3

Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2 (7 innings)

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2

Baltimore 4 Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 14 Texas 7

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2

Colorado 11 Milwaukee 7

Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 (15 innings)

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 2

Arizona 6 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Washington 8 Cleveland 2

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at B.C., 10 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

---

