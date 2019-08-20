Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4

Seattle 9 Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8 L.A. Angels 7 (11 innings)

Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 4

Houston 5 Detroit 4

National League

Washington 13 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5 Colorado 3

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

---

