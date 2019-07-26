Thursday's Games

CFL

Calgary 17 Ottawa 16

Edmonton 26 Toronto 0

---

MLB

American League

Boston 19 N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4 (14 innings)

Baltimore 10 L.A. Angels 8

Texas 11 Oakland 3

Seattle 10 Detroit 2

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 0

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8 Washington 7

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

---

