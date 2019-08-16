Thursday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 32 B.C. 16
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 7 Detroit 2
Cleveland 19 N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 13 Texas 6
L.A. Angels 8 Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 7 Houston 6
National Leauge
Miami 13 L.A. Dodgers 7
Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10 Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7 Arizona 0
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Edmonton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 9:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
---
