Thursday's Games

NHL Pre-season

Montreal 5 Florida 4 (SO)

Boston 3 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1

Dallas 2 Colorado 1

Vancouver 6 Edmonton 1

Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7 Detroit 0

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5

National League

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Boston 5 San Francisco 4

Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 5 (11 innings)

---

NFL

Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 7

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you