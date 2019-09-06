Thursday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 10 Chicago 3

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 1

Detroit 6 Kansas City 4

Oakland 10 L.A. Angels 6

Houston 11 Seattle 9 (13 innings)

Texas 3 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2 Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4

National League

St. Louis 10 San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 3 (11 innings)

Atlanta 4 Washington 2

Miami 10 Pittsburgh 7

Chicago Cubs 10 Milwaukee 5

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

British Columbia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

National League

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 10:10 p.m.

---

