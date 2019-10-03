Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 5 Ottawa 3
Washington 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2
Vegas 4 San Jose 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Wild Card
Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 1
(Rays advance to ALDS)
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
National League Division Series
St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 p.m.
(first game of series)
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.
(first game of series)
---
NFL
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.