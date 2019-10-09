Tuesday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay 4 Houston 1

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

---

NHL

Los Angeles 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Carolina 6 Florida 3

Anaheim 3 Detroit 1

Nashville 5 San Jose 2

Boston 4 Vegas 3

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 134 Houston 129

Philadelphia 144 Guangzhou Long-Lions 86

Miami 107 San Antonio 89

Memphis 108 New Zealand Breakers 94

Oklahoma City 119 Dallas 104

Phoenix 111 Minnesota 106

Denver 105 Portland 94

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

National League Division Series

St. Louis at Atlants, 5:02 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

NHL

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

---

