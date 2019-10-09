Tuesday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Tampa Bay 4 Houston 1
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
---
NHL
Los Angeles 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Edmonton 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Carolina 6 Florida 3
Anaheim 3 Detroit 1
Nashville 5 San Jose 2
Boston 4 Vegas 3
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto 134 Houston 129
Philadelphia 144 Guangzhou Long-Lions 86
Miami 107 San Antonio 89
Memphis 108 New Zealand Breakers 94
Oklahoma City 119 Dallas 104
Phoenix 111 Minnesota 106
Denver 105 Portland 94
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
National League Division Series
St. Louis at Atlants, 5:02 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
NHL
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
---
