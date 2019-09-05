Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 1

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 6

Boston 6 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5 Detroit 4

Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 4

Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5

San Francisco 9 St. Louis 8

Arizona 4 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 3

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Green Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you