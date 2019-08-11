Saturday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 35 B.C 34

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12 Boston 4

Kansas City 7 Detroit 0

Houston 23 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4

---

National League

San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1

Miami 7 Atlanta 6

Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 3

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 8 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0

---

Interleague

Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

---

MLS

New England 3 Seattle 3

Cincinnati 2 Columbus 2

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 5 Minnesota United 3

Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Chicago 3 Montreal 2

Colorado 2 San Jose 1

Portland 3 Vancouver 1

---

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

---

National League

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Miami (Noesi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at San Francisco (Menez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

---

Interleague

Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Atlanta vs NYC FC, 3:55 p.m.

Philadelphia vs Houston Dynamo, 6:00, p.m.

D.C. United vs LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

LAFC vs NY Red Bulls, 10:00 p.m.

