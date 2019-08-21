Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)
Texas 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings, 2nd game)
Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6 Detroit 3
Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
National League
Arizona 8 Colorado 7
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1
Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2
Atlanta 5 Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 9 Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 16 Toronto 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
---
