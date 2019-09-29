Saturday's Games

CFL

Edmonton 21 Ottawa 16

Saskatchewan 41 Toronto 16

B.C. 25 Montreal 23

---

NHL Pre-season

Boston 8 Chicago 2

Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

Dallas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

Toronto 5 Detroit 0

Florida 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)

Calgary 3 Edmonton 2

Anaheim 2 Arizona 1

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 9 Boston 4

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game)

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 9 N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 1 Seattle 0

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)

National League

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)

Arizona 6 San Diego 5

Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 innings)

Interleague

Washington 10 Cleveland 7

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

---

MLS

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

---

