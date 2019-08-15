Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 5 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13 Houston 9
Detroit 3 Seattle 2
National League
Colorado 7 Arizona 6
Washington 17 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 11 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 1
Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5
San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9 San Francisco 5
L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
Canadian Championships
Toronto 3 Ottawa 0
(Toronto wins series 5-0)
Montreal 1 Calgary 0
(Montreal wins series 3-1)
---
MLS
Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2 FC Dallas 0
Portland 3 Chicago 2
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
B.C. at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.
National Leauge
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.