Friday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0

Oakland 8 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7 Toronto 4

Minnesota 13 Detroit 5

Texas 6 Seattle 3

Baltimore 14 Kansas City 2

Boston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (15)

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 5

Washington 7 Miami 6

Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 8 San Diego 3

Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)

Interleague

Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

---

MLS

Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

