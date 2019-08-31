Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0
Oakland 8 N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7 Toronto 4
Minnesota 13 Detroit 5
Texas 6 Seattle 3
Baltimore 14 Kansas City 2
Boston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (15)
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 5
Washington 7 Miami 6
Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 8 San Diego 3
Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)
Interleague
Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7
---
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
---
MLS
Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.