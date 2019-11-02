Friday's Games
CFL
Montreal 42 Ottawa 32
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Washington 6 Buffalo 1
Carolina 7 Detroit 3
St. Louis 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Dallas 2 Colorado 1
Anaheim 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 2 Charlotte 1 (OT)
Toronto 7 Belleville 4
Providence 2 Utica 0
Syracuse 5 Bridgeport 1
W-B/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Springfield 8 Hershey 1
Rochester 4 Binghamton 2
Laval 2 Hartford 1 (SO)
San Antonio 4 Texas 2
Iowa 1 Milwaukee 0
Stockton 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
San Diego 5 Colorado 4
---
NBA
Brooklyn 123 Houston 116
Indiana 102 Cleveland 95
Milwaukee 123 Orlando 91
Boston 104 New York 102
Chicago 112 Detroit 106
L.A. Lakers 119 Dallas 110 (OT)
Sacramento 102 Utah 101
San Antonio 127 Golden State 110
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
---
NHL
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.