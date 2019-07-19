Thursday's Games
CFL
Calgary 26 Toronto 16
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 Toronto 0
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2 / N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 6 Detroit 3
Minnesota 6 Oakland 3
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Miami 4 San Diego 3
Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 4
Washington 13 Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 5 Arizona 1
San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2
---
MLS
D.C. United 4 Cincinnati 1
Orlando City 1 Portland 1
---
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-2) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 10 p.m.
---
