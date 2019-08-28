Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 10 Detroit 1

Oakland 2 Kansas City 1

Houston 15 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8 Miami 5

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 0

Interleague

Baltimore 2 Washington 0

Toronto 3 Atlanta 1

Boston 10 Colorado 6

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

MLS

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

