Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 10 Detroit 1
Oakland 2 Kansas City 1
Houston 15 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8 Miami 5
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 3 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 0
Interleague
Baltimore 2 Washington 0
Toronto 3 Atlanta 1
Boston 10 Colorado 6
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
---
MLS
Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.
---
