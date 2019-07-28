Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9

Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9 Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 4

Oakland 6 Texas 5

Seattle 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 6

National League

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2

Miami 5 Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11 L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7 San Diego 6

Interleague

Houston 6 St. Louis 2

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you