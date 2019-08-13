Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (German 15-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-7) at Toronto (Pannone 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Ross 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at Atlanta (Fried 13-4), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Colorado (Gray 10-8), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota (Perez 8-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 10-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-4), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

---

Monday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 11 Baltimore 8

Toronto 19 Texas 4

Cleveland 6 Boston 5

Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

National League

Washington 7 Cincinnati 6

Arizona 8 Colorado 6

Interleague

Pittsburgh 10 L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10 San Diego 4

