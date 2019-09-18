Tuesday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
Ottawa 3 Toronto 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 0
Columbus 4 Buffalo 1
Detroit 5 Chicago 3
Dallas 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)
Vegas 5 Colorado 0
Vancouver 4 Edmonton 2
Los Angeles(ss) 4 Arizona(ss) 1
Arizona(ss) 5 Los Angeles(ss) 0
Anaheim 4 San Jose 3
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 7 Detroit 2
Oakland 2 Kansas City 1
Toronto 8 Baltimore 5
Houston 4 Texas 1
Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 8 (12 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4
Washington 6 St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Colorado 1
Miami 12 Arizona 6
Interleague
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 7 Boston 5 (15 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Pre-season
Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, N.B., 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacin 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
---
